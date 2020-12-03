Increased threat to Israelis in countries surrounding Iran

The National Security Council issued an alert Thursday night warning that Israeli citizens face an increased threat of terrorism targeting them abroad following the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"In light of the recent threats from Iranian elements and in light of the past involvement of Iranian elements in terrorist attacks in various countries, there is a fear that Iran will try to act in this manner against Israeli targets," said the National Security Council.

The National Security Council noted that the possible arenas for such activities are countries close to Iran such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as the Middle East and the African continent.

Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Fakhrizadeh, who was the chief scientist in charge of the Islamic Republic's nuclear weapons program, and has vowed to retaliate in some manner.