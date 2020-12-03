Poll: Likud – 30, Yamina—21 seats

As a fourth round of elections in less than two years appears imminent, a poll by Mano Geva Research & Consulting Agency and Channel 12 News published tonight has that the right-wing bloc at 67 seats.

According to the latest poll conducted by the Mano Geva Institute in conjunction with Channel 12 News, the Likud would remain Israel's ruling party with 30 seats if elections were held today. Meanwhile, Yamina would come in with 21 and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid with 17 seats.

The Joint Arab List would be down to 12 seats, while Benny Gantz's Blue and White party would receive 10. Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would end up with eight seats apiece. Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu and Meretz would both get seven.

According to the poll, the four parties failing to pass the voting threshold are: the Jewish Home, Labor, Derech Eretz and Gesher.

Divided into blocs, the right-wing camp has 67 seats, while the left-wing bloc and Liberman stand at 53.