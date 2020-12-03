Shaked: 'We're the alternative to Likud'

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked discussed the preliminary vote on the dissolution of the Knesset that took place yesterday (Wednesday) and sharply criticized the current government: "A government that abuses citizens and takes the budget hostage cannot be allowed to continue. I therefore voted in favor of dissolving it."

Shaked alluded to Yamina's likely strategy in case the country does end up headed for another election campaign: "Yamina is a right-wing party, we are not trying to disguise that point. Yamina presents the only alternative to Likud."

"If you want to see politicians who work diligently and with a sense of responsibility without misusing the state budget for political means, if you want someone who will manage the Corona crisis in a professional, non-political fashion, you should vote for us."