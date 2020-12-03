Iranian Jews afraid to leave home

The assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has shown a spotlight on the plight of the Jewish communities of Tehran and Isfahan.

In these communities, there have been reports in recent days of residents fearing to leave their home for fear of retaliation for the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

Since the assassination last week, a number of demonstrations have taken place throughout Tehran, some of which have passed by synagogues. During the demonstrations the demonstrators stopped near the synagogues and shouted insults.

After the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in January, the Jewish community was quick to strongly condemn the incident, including a media visit by Tehran's Chief Rabbi Yehuda Grami, to the home of the senior Iranian official.

This time, however, senior members of the Jewish community are refraining from making statements. "Although the Iranian Jewish Organization condemned the assassination and comforted the family, the Jewish representative in parliament has not yet issued an official statement," a Jewish source in Iran said.

According to the media, it is possible that members of the community are afraid to make statements because this time the Iranian authorities are directly blaming the Mossad and Israel for the assassination, whereas the United States was responsible for the assassination of Soleimani.

"When Soleimani was eliminated, the finger of blame was pointed at the United States, so we were calm. Even when the nuclear scientists were eliminated, an accusing finger was never officially pointed at Israel. Now Israel is really blamed, and the situation is very explosive," a Jewish source in Iran was quoted as saying.