Bahrain will not label products from Judea and Samaria

Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani concluded his visit in Israel with the announcement that his country would not distinguish between products coming from Judea and Samaria and the rest of Israel.

According to him, Bahrain intends to import products made in Israel, but in his country there is no desire to enter the minefield of labels and borders.

"We are interested in connecting with all of Israeli society. We do not intend to restrict our activity or enter into political disputes. Business is business and we have turned a new page in our relations with Israel," the minister said.

He even invited Israelis to move to Bahrain and said that they would be welcomed into the country with open arms as permanent residents.

During his visit to Israel, Al Zayani focused on promoting the possibility of Israeli tourism to Bahrain and even noted to the senior political figures with whom he met that despite the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Israelis who come to his country can feel protected and safe.

According to a Reuters report, Israel expects its trade with Bahrain to be worth about $220 million in 2021, even before the defense and tourism deals between the two countries are considered.

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi praised the minister's announcement that Bahrain would not differentiate between products coming from Judea and Samaria and the rest of Israel.

"Bahrain is talking about real peace. Now we only need to see this perspective adopted among our immediate neighbors and among ourselves. Purchase of products from Judea and Samaria strengthens the industrial zones that provide sustenance and peace for all. This is a message both for us Israelis and for the world," Revivi said.