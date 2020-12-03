US imposes sanctions on Iranian firm for chemical weapons research

The US government has imposed sanctions on the Iranian firm Shahid Meisami Group and its director, Mehran Babri, the Treasury announced Thursday.

According to the treasury, the Shahid Meisami Group is involved research into chemical weapons for Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND). The US imposed sanctions on the SPND in 2014 under the Obama Administration over its connections to Iran's efforts to develop Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).

“Iran’s development of weapons of mass destruction is a threat to the security of its neighbors and the world,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to counter any efforts by the Iranian regime to develop chemical weapons that may be used by the regime or its proxy groups to advance their malign agenda.”

The decision to impose sanctions on the company was taken in accordance with Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which was signed by former President Bush in 2005 and targets proliferators of WMD and their supporters.