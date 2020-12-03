PM welcomes Ethiopian immigrants: 'Touched to see you here'
PM Netanyahu at ceremony welcoming 500 Ethiopian immigrants arriving in the country: 'It's been a long time since I've been so touched.'
Ethiopian Jews
Arutz Sheva
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelPM welcomes Ethiopian immigrants: 'Touched to see you here'
PM welcomes Ethiopian immigrants: 'Touched to see you here'
PM Netanyahu at ceremony welcoming 500 Ethiopian immigrants arriving in the country: 'It's been a long time since I've been so touched.'
Ethiopian Jews
Arutz Sheva
top