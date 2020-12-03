English Premier League adopts IHRA anti-Semitism definition

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) welcomed today’s announcement that the English Premier League and all Premier League clubs have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

The announcement follows efforts spearheaded by the UK Government’s Independent Adviser on Antisemitism Lord John Mann, who also serves as a CAM board member. Lord Mann recently signed a letter alongside international counterparts to leading UK and European football clubs urging them to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Today’s announcement comes after a number of English football clubs had already adopted the IHRA definition, including Chelsea FC which has undertaken a wide-ranging and determined campaign against anti-Semitism.

Sacha Roytman-Dratwa, The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement Director : “We warmly congratulate the Premier League and its member clubs on adopting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Sport and football in particular is a global language which unites millions of people. As the most popular competition in world football, the Premier League is sending a hugely important message to countless fans across the world, that there is absolutely no place for anti-Semitism in today’s world. We hope that it will inspire people to join the fight against anti-Semitism, racism and hatred.”