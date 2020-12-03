Secret meeting between Gantz and Netanyahu at airport lounge?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met this morning, Thursday, at the ceremony marking the arrival of immigrants from Ethiopia.

Israel Hayom reported that Netanyahu and Gantz held a secret meeting between them at the Ben Gurion Airport lounge, which lasted about 15 minutes.

A source close to the details said that "the request to close the lounge came yesterday from the Prime Minister's Office, but the meeting with Gantz was not arranged in advance."

On Wednesday, Gantz responded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's speech, in which he accused Gantz of violating the coalition agreement.

"Netanyahu, we're done with the manipulations. Your long campaign of deceit and lies is over. Now it's your actions that matter,” said Gantz.

“The damage you're inflicting on the people of this country, in the throes of an economic, medical, and social crisis, as so many challenges loom, suggest that you have lost it. We all know the truth. You do too. If it weren't for your trial, there would be a budget. If it weren't for your trial, there would be government appointments. If it weren't for your trial, there would be unity. The responsibility is yours and yours alone," he added.