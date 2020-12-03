Report: Saudi Arabia, Qatar near US-brokered deal following break in ties

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are nearing a deal to repair a rift that began in 2017, with the encouragement of the Trump administration, Bloomberg reported, citing 3 people with knowledge of the talks.

The current agreement reportedly does not involve the 3 other countries - Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain - that also broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar over three years ago.

A fourth person cited in the report said a "broader realignment remained a long way off."

Saudi Arabia and the three other countries had pointed to Qatar's adoption of "terror organizations which intend to harm the region's stability" when announcing the rift with Qatar.

The current reported potential deal comes after senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner visited the Gulf this week.