Iranian President: We've made progress on nuclear program

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a meeting of the Iranian government on Wednesday that his country is stronger than ever when it comes to the nuclear field.

"Our situation today in the nuclear field is much better than it was eight years ago. We have made achievements in the field of centrifuges and today we can carry out uranium enrichment in a large number of series. Such an option was not available to the country, not eight years ago and not at any other time in the history of the country,” he stated.

"We have also strengthened our defensive capabilities, especially in the area of ​​strategic weapons, as they have doubled in the sea sector, including warships and submarines, and in the air sector, such as fighters, helicopters, missiles and air defense," Rouhani added.

"The enemies have turned the embargo into an all-out economic war and we believe the circumstances next year will be different and not only because of Trump's failure in his wrong policy toward Iran and the world, but because any administration that comes to power in America will have to bow its head to the Iranian people."

Rouhani also said that the Iranian government expects an increase in oil sales in the coming year, assuming that 2.3 million barrels of oil can be sold in the global and domestic market.