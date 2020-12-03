Elderly to be vaccinated by February

The director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, indicated in a conversation with the directors of the Health Maintenance Organizations that the goal set by his ministry is to vaccinate the elderly population and health workers by February, Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday.

Levy also estimated in the conversation that the Pfizer vaccine would be the first to arrive in Israel.

He added that nursing students will be trained on vaccinating the public in order to help speed up the process.

At the same time, an information campaign was launched on behalf of the ministry and possibly also on behalf of the HMOs in order to reduce the fears of immunization.

On Wednesday evening it was reported that 948 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus since midnight and that the percentage of positive tests stands at 2.3%.

The death toll from the onset of the pandemic is 2,883. The number of patients in serious condition is 284 and the number in critical condition is 92.