Gantz: Netanyahu, you've lost it, the responsibility is yours

Blue and White chairman and Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded on Wednesday to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's speech, in which he accused Gantz of violating the coalition agreement.

"Netanyahu, we're done with the manipulations. Your long campaign of deceit and lies is over. Now it's your actions that matter,” said Gantz.

“The damage you're inflicting on the people of this country, in the throes of an economic, medical, and social crisis, as so many challenges loom, suggest that you have lost it. We all know the truth. You do too. If it weren't for your trial, there would be a budget. If it weren't for your trial, there would be government appointments. If it weren't for your trial, there would be unity. The responsibility is yours and yours alone," he added.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wrote on his Twitter account, "A 15-minute speech, and the most important word disappeared from the talking points: Budget."

"9 million citizens are asking for economic certainty. Everyone already knows that if there was no trial, there would be a budget for the state. It is time to also take care of an economic vaccination and approve a budget for 2021," Ashkenazi added.

The Yamina party, whose chairman Naftali Bennett was attacked by Netanyahu in the speech, said, "Once again, the Likud is engaged in politics, spreading hatred among the people and personal interests at the expense of the citizens of Israel."

"Only Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett, will overtake the coronavirus, rehabilitate the economy and unite the people," the party added.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said, "Binyamin Netanyahu today broke even his own records of cynicism. The man is engaged in incitement and hatred all day, and then goes on television in the evening and speaks out against incitement and hatred. All day long he engages in politics of the pettiest and worst kind, then goes on the TV in the evening and says ‘stop engaging in politics.’ He violated every agreement he ever signed, and then went on television in the evening and asked ‘why are my partners violating agreements?’"

"He has totally failed in dealing with the coronavirus and the economy, and then lied that it is a huge success when we all know the data shows the opposite. That is why he needs to go home. Israel needs to embark on a new path, a lean, honest government that will gain the public's trust, take care of coronavirus and take care of the economy,” he added.