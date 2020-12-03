'Blue and White understand they made a mistake'

MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid-Telem) spoke on Radio 103FM on Wednesday, following the Knesset’s approval in a preliminary reading of his party’s bill to dissolve the Knesset.

"We led the dissolution of the worst government in the history of Israel and led to the dissolution of the Knesset, and we will also lead to the formation of a different government in the upcoming elections. Israeli citizens paid a heavy price for the political mistake Gantz made when he joined Netanyahu. Now it’s time to look forward,” said Levy.

“This is a nightmare of a government. Even Blue and White understand today that they made a mistake," he added.

Levy called on Blue and White to form another alliance with Yesh Atid-Telem, adding, "Gantz destroyed hope and the spark. Had he not shown weakness, things could have been different. The budget has become a political hostage, the entire country is paralyzed."