US tops 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations

The US has hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus: More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, per the Covid Tracking Project.

Surges in new positive cases and hospitalization have been reported across the country in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, according to Axios, the US reported 196,000 new cases and 2,733 deaths.

To date, 264,522 people in the country have died from the virus.

Wednesday's death count is the second highest on record since May 7, and marks the first time deaths have topped 5,000 over a two-day stretch.

Meanwhile, progress continues to be made towards a vaccine. On Monday, pharmaceutical company Moderna applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company asked the FDA to review an expanded data set showing the vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.

Moderna is the second company to apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer applied on November 20, after announcing its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease.

The FDA is scheduled to meet with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on December 10 to review Pfizer's application and on December 17 to review Moderna's application.