Suspicion: First death in Israel of patient who got coronavirus twice

A 74-year-old man is believed to be the first person in Israel to die from the coronavirus after catching the disease twice, Kan 11 reported.

The man was first hospitalized with the coronavirus at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva in serious condition. After recovering, he had three coronavirus tests which all came back negative. Several months later he returned to the hospital after falling sick with the coronavirus again.

Tests showed that he genuinely had the coronavirus when he was readmitted to the hospital and was not suffering from an after-effect of the virus.

The patient was hospitalized at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer and died this week. It is now being examined whether the recurrent morbidity was due to him being reinfection with a mutated virus strainor whether there is a possibility that the same strain of the virus remained in his body and was simply not detected in the three tests.