Poll: Likud 29, Yamina 22

A new poll by Prof. Camil Fuchs and published by Channel 13 News showed that if if elections were held today, the Likud party would remain the largest party in the Knesset with 29 seats while the Yamina party would finish second with 22 seats.

According to the poll, the Yesh Atid-Telem party would receive 19 seats. the Joint List would fall to 11 seats, Blue and White would fall to 10 seats, while Yisarel Beyteinu would receive eight seats.

The haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive seven seats each, as would the Meretz party. The Labor, Derech Eretz, and Jewish Home parties would not pass the electoral threshold to make it into the Knesset.

The right-wing and haredi bloc would receive 65 seats excluding Yisrael Beyteinu, while the left-wing and Arab blocs would receive a combined 47 seats.

The survey also examined a situation in which a party led by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, together with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and former Minister Tzipi Livni, participates in the election.

In this scenario, the Likud gets 27 seats and Yamina 21. Gadi Eizenkot's party gets 15 seats, Yesh Atid-Telem 14, the Joint List nine and Blue and White eight.

Yisrael Beyteinu would drop to seven seats, United Torah Judaism would hold steady at seven, Shas and Meretz would drop to six seats each.

In this scenario the right-wing-haredi bloc would have a narrow majority of 61 seats, while the left-wing and Arab blocs would rise to a combined 52 seats.

On the question of eligibility for prime minister, the poll found that Netanyahu leads with 34%, followed by Naftali Bennett with 19%, Yair Lapid with 14% and Benny Gantz with 13%.

The poll was one of the first to be published after the bill to dissolve the Knesset passed in its first reading Wednesday.