Czech Republic to open diplomatic mission in Jerusalem

The Czech Republic announced its intention to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Czech Ambassador to Israel Martin Stropnický on Wednesday delivered a letter to the head of the Foreign Ministry's strategic planning department, Alon Bar, announcing his government's intentions to open the diplomatic office in Jerusalem. According to the ambassador, this is a promise made by the Czech president, Milos Zeman, about two years ago.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with his Czech counterpart, Tomáš Petříček, and thanked him for the Czech government's decision.

During the conversation, Ashkenazi expressed his appreciation for the true friendship and strong support that Israel receives from the Czech government, as well as the common commitment between the peoples to strengthen the partnership through security, economic, commercial, tourism and technological cooperation and cooperation in the global fight against the coronavirus.

Minister Ashkenazi stated: "This is an important step that indicates the friendship between the peoples and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Jerusalem will remain our capital forever."

"I sincerely hope that we will soon inaugurate the Czech delegation in Jerusalem and see the flags of the countries hoisted over the offices of the missions in the capitals of the two countries, as a sign of the brave friendship and strategic partnership between the countries.

"This decision of the Czech government joins the wave of countries that have announced in the last 3 months the opening of embassies in Jerusalem (Kosovo, Serbia, Dominican Republic and Malawi)."

Minister Ashkenazi congratulated the Israeli Ambassador to Prague, Daniel Maron, on the important diplomatic achievement that is the result of the diplomatic effort of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies around the world to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.