Israel to open embassy in Bahrain

Israel will open an embassy in Bahrain by the end of the year, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

The opening of the embassy follows the signing of the Oslo Accords and the establishment of full diplomatic and economic relations between Israel and Bahrain in September.

Israel had operated a secret diplomatic mission in the capital of Manama for the last 11 years using a front company. The new embassy will not be in the same location as the old mission, but will open at a temporary location so that it can begin operations quickly before a permanent location can be found. Israel hopes to move the embassy to its permanent home by the end of 2021.

Israeli diplomat Dror Gabbay arrived in Manama on Monday to survey several potential locations for the new embassy.