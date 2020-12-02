Bennett: Ministers don't get they are not the most important thing

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett responded to Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who criticized him for his intention to run for prime minister.

"You are religious man with a kippah on your head, be a little more modest. Understand the reality a little more," Regev said in an interview with Galei Yisrael radio.

Bennett wrote on Twitter, "My kippah reminds me every day that there is something bigger than me. It reminds me of who I am and where I belong. But most of all it reminds me that I am part of a special people, and that I get up every morning to work for it."

"It is a pity that your friends in the government do not understand that there are more important things than them - perhaps they would have worked for the citizens of Israel and not just for their own benefit," he added.

Earlier, Bennett attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

In a speech to the plenum before the vote to dissolve the Knesset, Bennett said: "A million Israelis see that there is a government here that simply does not care about them. This government took the startup nation and turned it into the polls nation. It took the nation of entrepreneurship and made it number one in the world in elections. Is this our nation? Is this the people of Israel?"

"There is a common denominator for Lapid and Netanyahu, both of whom are involved in politics and spreading hatred against the haredim, the Arabs and the settlers," Bennett continued. "Even those who live in Yitzhar are human beings, even left-wingers love the State of Israel. We will bring something new. Both Lapid and Netanyahu have failed miserably. Today it means that the government is disintegrating or the state is disintegrating."