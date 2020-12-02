

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassination: Who benefits from killing Iran’s top nuclear scientist? Following assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, RT speaks to former Israeli government advisor Jason Pearlman. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Israel, Iran Following the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, RT speaks to Seyed Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, former US diplomat Jim Jatras and Jason Pearlman, a former Israeli government advisor, to discuss Iran’s potential retaliation as it blames Israel, whether the incident will disrupt the Iranian nuclear program, and more.



