Shas 'furious' with Gantz for voting to dissolve Knesset

A senior source within the haredi Shas party told Arutz Sheva today that his party is furious with the Blue & White party, and also with its leader, Benny Gantz, for supporting legislation calling for the Knesset to be dissolved.

“We’re angry with Gantz,” the source said. “We were guarantors of the agreement he made with Netanyahu, but the Blue & White party has broken that agreement. Gantz also failed to honor the promises he made to us with regard to the Draft Law and also on other issues.”

The source did not blame only Gantz, but also elements within his party who “deliberately stirred up trouble in Knesset committees and did everything possible to undermine the government and prevent it from achieving its goals.

“Why did Gantz call for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair?” the source continued. “That was done solely to damage Netanyahu.” Indeed, Gantz had previously stated that the attorney-general had already concluded that there was no need for a commission of inquiry and that he would not back the establishment of one, only to later backtrack, amid rumors that he had quietly promised Netanyahu that he would not be personally required to testify.

“I don’t even think that Gantz himself wants elections,” the source concluded. “It’s just the people surrounding him, like Justice Minister Nissenkorn who are pressuring him in that direction in order to entrap him and ultimately replace him as party leader.”