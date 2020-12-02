Likud lawmakers barred from travelling abroad

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed Likud lawmakers to remain in the country over the next few days in order to ensure they are available for upcoming Knesset votes.

The Knesset plenum is set to vote Wednesday on a bill to dissolve the Knesset and force early elections.

The Likud has vowed to vote against the bill, while coalition partner Blue and White announced Tuesday it will back the bill.

In addition to the travel ban, Likud lawmakers have received a list of talking points, instructing MKs to highlight the party’s opposition new elections, but also confidence that the Likud will outperform polls which currently show the party falling below 30 seats.

“The Likud will vote against elections and in favor of unity,” the memo reads in part. “We call on Benny Gantz to make the right choice for the citizens of Israel and to put Israel above politics. Put the struggle against the coronavirus before everything else. Put our efforts to get a vaccine above everything eels. Put financial aid to every citizen before everything else.”

“Our internal polls show the Likud with 32 seats. And in elections we always get more. We aren’t afraid of elections, but there’s no reason to have elections now, we need unity, not elections.”

The internal party memo also urged Likud MKs to publicly criticize the Yamina party.

“Bennett, who said that no country in the world should impose a second lockdown, is once again playing politics with Yair Lapid, dragging the country into unnecessary elections at the height of the coronavirus crisis, while the Prime Minister is bringing vaccines and financial aid to Israelis.”