Joint List to vote in favor of Knesset dissolution

The predominantly Arab Joint List has announced its intention to vote in favor of today's bill to dissolve the Knesset, and also intends to attach three additional clauses to the bill.

"After thoroughly examining the matter in light of the motivations behind the founding of the Joint List, as well as our aims and objectives, we have come to the conclusion that the Netanyahu-Gantz government is a disaster for the country in policy, economic, health, and social terms," the List's statement reads.

The MKs of the Ra'am party, one of the four parties who comprise the Joint List, have yet to state their position regarding the vote, and are demanding a continuation of internal party discussions this morning - however, the majority of Joint List MKs will vote in favor of the Knesset's dissolution, and Ra'am MKs may yet decide to join them.

The vote is being put forward by the Yesh Atid party, and many other parties have already indicated their intention to vote in favor, including the Blue & White party, a key component of the Netanyahu-Gantz government.