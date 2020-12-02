Expanded pilot plan for malls' reopening authorized

The Knesset's Regulatory Committee has authorized new regulations for the amended pilot plan for the reopening of malls and markets.

According to the amended plan, the 15 malls currently permitted to open will be allowed to admit one person per 15 square meters of mall space. Within the stores themselves, any store larger than 150 square meters may admit one person per 15 square meters.

Tens of thousands of Israelis visited the newly reopened malls last weekend. However, most of the country's malls remain shuttered.

Following the vote, committee head MK Yaakov Asher said: "The amendment to the pilot plan we made today is a wise move, but we have to remember that this pilot plan is just that - a pilot plan. We do not intend to let the situation remain as it is - we have to expand the plan significantly. The government must decide by next Sunday what its next steps will be, and must also take into account the position of large stores that are not situated within malls. We should be developing a graduated plan that allows for the future reopening of forty, sixty, and more malls, until all are up and running again."