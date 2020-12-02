PM meets with Bahraini Trade Minister: We're widening the circle of peace

Prime Minister Netanyahu met this morning with the Bahraini Minister for Trade, Industry, & Tourism, Sheikh Zayed Bin Rashid Alzayani, who is heading a delegation of government officials and businessmen that arrived in Israel on Tuesday.

Addressing the minister and the media, Netanyahu said: "Today we are actualizing the peace we made, in the merit of the courageous decision taken by Bahrain's King Hamad. Due to the exceptional energy invested on the part of both Bahrainis and Israelis, who want nothing less than mutual ties and cooperation along with recognition, we have reached a stage of collaboration in the spheres of trade, tourism, and industry - all fields in which you excel.

"We have already signed a number of agreements," he added, "and there are many more in the pipeline. But most important of all is the fact that this reflects the true state of peace between us, a peace that brings with it economic advantages that we couldn't even have dreamed of just a few short months ago. In addition, in doing so we are widening the circle of peace in the region, to more countries in the Middle East and maybe even beyond."

Earlier today, Alzayani met with Israel's Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, who delivered a similarly optimistic message of future ties and collaboration.