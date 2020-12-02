After weeks of increases, coronavirus infection rate falls

A total of 1,182 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

That amounts to a decrease in the number of new confirmed cases as compared to Monday, despite an increase in the number of tests performed. On Monday, 1,247 new cases of the virus were diagnosed.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell to 1.9% Tuesday, down from 2.2% Monday, 2.6% Sunday, and 3.4% Saturday.

There were 62,810 tests conducted Tuesday, up from 56,488 on Monday.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 2,877, with six new fatalities reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 11,072 active cases of the virus, including 534 hospitalized patients.

Of those, 94 are on respirators, 266 are in serious condition, and 67 are in moderate condition.