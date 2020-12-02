Military Intelligence: Israel on verge of 3rd wave of coronavirus

According to a report from the state Military Intelligence Directorate, there has been a clear and consistent rise in daily coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, causing the weekly average caseload to rise.

An increase in the percentage of people testing positive has also been recorded over the past fortnight.

In addition, there has been a rise in the number of individuals aged 60 and above being diagnosed with Covid-19, which is expected to lead to a swifter rise in the infection rate in coming weeks.

"All of these signal point to a third wave in the making," concludes the report.