Pfizer coronavirus vaccine cleared for use in UK

Health officials in Britain have granted approval for use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the British government announced Wednesday morning.

Britain’s Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use early Wednesday morning, making the UK the first Western country to license a coronavirus vaccine.

“The Government has confirmed that the Pfizer and Biontech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency,” the British government said in a statement.

The British government granted the MHRA the authority to give emergency approval for medications, before it formally takes on responsibility for medicine authorization on January 1st, as part of the decoupling of Britain from the European Union bureaucracy under Brexit.

“Today’s emergency use authorization in the UK marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19," said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer. "This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK."