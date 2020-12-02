Corona expert: Infection surge to be expected post Thanksgiving
Dean of Brown's School of Public Health tells TODAY that those who took part in holiday gatherings should get tested, self-quarantine.
Tags: Coronavirus
Coronavirus USA
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaCorona expert: Infection surge to be expected post Thanksgiving
Corona expert: Infection surge to be expected post Thanksgiving
Dean of Brown's School of Public Health tells TODAY that those who took part in holiday gatherings should get tested, self-quarantine.
Tags: Coronavirus
Coronavirus USA
iStock
top