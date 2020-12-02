Lapid says he must take top spot in alliance with Blue and White

Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid said Wednesday that he is open to restoring the alliance between Yesh Atid, Telem, and Blue and White – so long as he leads the joint ticket.

Speaking with Radio 103FM Wednesday morning, Lapid said that despite the breakup of the alliance early this year, when Blue and White joined the government, he is open to renewing his cooperation with Blue and White leaders.

“In the elections, if there will be an alliance with Blue and White, I’ll lead it, because Yesh Atid today is twice the size of Blue and White,” Lapid said, referring to recent polls showing Yesh Atid-Telem polling in the mid-to-high teens, while Blue and White has fallen below 10 seats in most polls.

“I cleared the way for Gantz [to lead the joint list] when he had the largest party. An alliance like this could win the election.”

“I said from the outset to Gantz and Ashkenazi that Netanyahu is cheating them, and that there’s no chance he will adhere to the rotational agreement. In these situations, Netanyahu will spoil you and talk to you like you’re his heir and his brother. They couldn’t stand the pressure.”

The Knesset is set to vote Wednesday on a bill to dissolve the 23rd Knesset and force early elections.

While Blue and White has said it will back the bill, Lapid said he was unsure if the measure would pass.

“I still don’t know if the bill to dissolve the Knesset will pass the preliminary vote today. The government has lost control of the country and has ceased functioning in the midst of a national crisis. So we really need to have new elections.”