Yaakov escapes the clutches of his clinging father-in-law Lavan only to walk into the open arms of his brother Esau.

Are Esau's arms open wide in order to embrace, or in order to crush the life out of Yaakov?

Yaakov's nighttime standoff with a mysterious man/angel leaves him limping but wins him the title of Israel - "for you have striven with G-d and with men, and you have prevailed."