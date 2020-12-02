Iran denies IRGC commander was eliminated

A spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on Tuesday dismissed reports that a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander was eliminated in a drone strike along the Syria-Iraq border.

“We have not received any report in this regard, and it seems more of a media propaganda,” Khatibzadeh said, according to the Mehr news agency, though he noted that such questions should be directly referred to the Iranian army.

“The Armed Forces spokesperson should comment in this regard. We have not received any credible report on such issue,” he added.

On Monday, the Al-Arabiya network reported that Revolutionary Guards commander Muslim Shahdan was eliminated in a drone strike along the Syria-Iraq border a day earlier.

According to the reports, Shahdan was killed when a drone destroyed his car. A Syrian source denied the report in a conversation with the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network.

Reports of Shadan’s elimination came days after the elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".