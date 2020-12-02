Bennett: Shaked will remain my number 2

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett was asked in an interview with Channel 13 News on Tuesday evening who will be No. 2 in his party in the upcoming elections and replied that it would be former Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"I'm not in the business of choosing. Ayelet is my number 2, she will remain my number 2, I do not know a politician more talented than her," Bennett declared.

Bennett denied that in he said different things in this regard in closed-door talks. "Never. But there are no elections yet and I am not dealing with placements. There will be elections and everything will be clear."

Ahead of the expected vote on Wednesday on the bill to dissolve the Knesset, Bennett said, "We will vote tomorrow for the dissolution of this bad government, the failed government of Netanyahu and Gantz."