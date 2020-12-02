US Jewish leaders welcome Hezbollah blacklist in Slovenia

Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday praised Slovenia for its decision to blacklist Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

“We applaud the government of Slovenia’s decision to rightfully label Hezbollah in its entirety as a terror group, following fellow EU members Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

“An Iranian proxy with the blood of countless innocents on its hands, Hezbollah conducts criminal operations in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere to finance its murderous activities around the world. No quarter should be given to these purveyors of violence and vicious antisemitism, who are unyielding in their quest to destroy the Jewish State and disseminate dangerous falsehoods about the Jewish people,” they added.

“We are encouraged by the numerous countries and institutions that have taken similar action, including Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Honduras, Israel, Kosovo, Paraguay, Serbia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council. We urge others to join in recognizing Hezbollah for what it is: A pawn for the extremist regime in Iran that shares the Ayatollah’s bitter contempt for freedom and liberty,” the statement concluded.

In its decision, Slovenia’s government determined that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization that displays the characteristics of an organized crime organization, that poses a risk to peace and security and conducts terrorist activities on a global scale.

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

In March of 2019, the British government designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Earlier this year, Britain's finance ministry added the entire Hezbollah organization to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.

Earlier this year, Germany outlawed Hezbollah and also took enforcement measures against the group.