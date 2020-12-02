Georgia elections official to Trump: Stop inspiring people to commit violence

Gabriel Sterling, a top elections official in the state of Georgia, on Tuesday blasted US President Donald Trump and Georgia's senators following threats and intimidation targeting the state's elections workers.

Sterling, the voting system implementation manager in Georgia, also appealed to Trump to accept his electoral loss in the state and "stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence."

"Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We're investigating, there's always a possibility, I get it, you have the right to go through the courts," Sterling said, according to CBS News.

He then added, "What you don't have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to get killed. And it's not right."

Sterling, a Republican, said he has police protection outside his own home, while the wife of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been receiving "sexualized threats" to her cell phone.

The main source of his anger and the last straw for him, he continued, was the revelation that a young contractor with Dominion Voting Systems in Gwinnett County received death threats and was targeted with a noose.

Raffensperger certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state on November 20, after a manual recount of nearly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia showed Biden won the state, validating initial results.

Trump's campaign, which maintains that there was widespread voter fraud in the November 3 election, has filed a petition for a new recount in Georgia.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, US Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of voter fraud on a scale which would affect the result of the presidential election.

Barr stated in an interview with the Associated Press that the FBI and the Justice Department had investigated numerous complaints of election fraud, but had not found evidence of the wide-scale voter fraud alleged by Trump and his legal team.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” he said.