Barr: No evidence of fraud to change election results

US Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of voter fraud on a scale which would affect the result of last month's presidential election.

Barr stated in an interview with the Associated Press that the FBI and the Justice Department had investigated numerous complaints of election fraud, but had not found evidence pf the wide-scale voter fraud President Trump and his legal team have alleged resulted in his loss to Joe Biden.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Trump's legal team, led by Attorney Rudy Giuliani, has filed a number of lawsuits alleging wide-scale voter fraud in several key swing states. Despite the lawsuits and several recounts, Biden remains the victor in those states.

The state electors will meet to cast their votes for the next President of the United States on December 14. Biden has won 306 electoral votes compared to Trump's 232 electoral votes.