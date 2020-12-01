Attacks on Gantz in Likud: 'Rock-bottom'

Coalition Chairman MK Micky Zohar attacked Blue and White Chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz, following his speech tonight in which Gantz announced his party would support the dissolution of the Knesset, and his attacks on Netanyahu.

"Ganz's speech against the Prime Minister and the Likud is the beginning of his election campaign. The personal attack against Netanyahu - rock bottom," says MK Zohar.

"While the Likud works only for the public in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, Blue and White work only for Benny Gantz to be Prime Minister," Zohar adds.

MK Nir Barkat reacted to Gantz's announcement, "Gantz disbanded the partnership in the government this evening. Now the Likud must take the lead in order to stop the paralysis we've entered, change direction in the war on coronavirus, and save the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of citizens.

"We must bring a clear victory in the elections and 40 seats to the Likud; only in this way will we bring governmental stability to Israel," Barkat added.