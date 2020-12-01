Netanyahu to Gantz: This isn't the time for elections

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video in which he personally addresses Blue and White Chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz prior to his announcement that his party will support the dissolution of the Knesset.

"I've been saying for a long time, this isn't the time for elections, this is the time for unity. This is the time to continue to bring vaccines, this is the time to continue our determined war on coronavirus," he began.

"It's time to continue to help businesses, the self-employed, the citizens. It's time to continue to expand the circle of peace, and it's time to place a unified front in the face of difficult political and security challenges that still lie ahead," Netanyahu added.

"Unfortunately Blue and White are trailing behind Lapid and Bennett," the Prime Minister claimed. "Lapid and Bennett don't care that we're going to elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's in their private interest. And even though the Blue and White in this government formed a government within a government, they constantly challenged us, violating coalition agreements - I tell them to put everything aside."

At the end, Netanyahu addressed Gantz personally, "Benny, what needs to be done now is to make a U-turn from politics for the citizens of the State of Israel. This is what needs to be done now and I ask you to do it."