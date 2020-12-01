PM to first Israir pilot to fly to Dubai: You brought peace closer

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today, together with Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Israir Chief Executive Officer Uri Syrkis spoke to the pilot of the first commercial flight from Israel to Dubai, Chagai Knaan, upon its landing in Dubai.

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated the pilot and said: "This is a historic day. You have brought peace closer. This is unbelievable – the embodiment of peace. We see the fruits of peace today as well. When we land in Israel we applaud. I also applaud your landing in Dubai thanks to our wonderful peace agreement, and there will be more. Great congratulations – may you continue over and over."

Minister Regev said: "I would also like to thank you, Prime Minister, for the support and for the great efforts that were made yesterday as well, until the last moments, in order to allow the passage over Saudi Arabia and the possibility that there will be reciprocity in the flights to the UAE and Bahrain with the Emirati and Bahraini companies."

Pilot Knaan responded: "We are grateful and happy for the privilege and for all the actions that have been taken to advance this peace. Mr. Prime Minister, I would also like to applaud. We are very moved over this event. We will have 90 flights to Dubai in December. This is a game changer not just vis-à-vis peace and the region – but for Israeli aviation. On behalf of the clients and all the employees of Israir, I would like to thank you for this."