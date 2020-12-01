Abraham Accords implications for EU conveyed in conference

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh was keynote speaker at the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) and European Christian Political Movement (ECPM) online conference titled “Peace for Peace: The Implications of the Abraham Accords”.

The conference was attended by parliamentarians from the Israel Allies Parliamentary Caucuses throughout Europe. This is an annual event which focuses on EU policy related to Israel and, during typical times, takes place in the Brussels Parliament. The online format for this year opened the conference up to a wider audience beyond members of the EU, and included legislators from national parliaments throughout Europe, such as from Finland, Spain, Holland, Czech Republic and Wales.

The event was hosted by MEPs Miriam Lexmann and Bert-Jan Ruissen and MP Peter Ostman.

MEP Ruissen, Chair of the EU Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, opened the program with his excitement about the new direction which Israel’s neighbors have embarked upon and his hope that the EU will become a leader in facilitating this new path. “The Abraham Accords are an important landmark for increased collaboration and peace in the Middle East and set in motion new regional dynamics. Europe should be at the forefront of efforts to further promote these regional dynamics as a conciliatory actor. The Abraham Accords make one thing very clear, namely that Europe is not yet playing any significant role in the peace process, the one-sided criticism really needs to change” he said.

Keynote speaker Member of Knesset Michal Cotler-Wunsh, an active member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus which is a “sister-caucus” of the Israel Allies Caucuses in parliaments around the world, highlighted the significance of the Abraham Accords when contrasted to the responses of the Arab States at the conclusion of the 1967 Six-Day War. “The Abraham Accords signify a potential paradigm shift taking place, as seen in the monumental pivot away from the three no’s of the 1967 Khartoum conference and towards the 3 yeses – yes to recognition, yes to negotiation, and yes to peace.” She added, “Recognition of each other’s right to exist, in Israel’s case as Jewish and democratic, is fundamental and essential for this shift. I hope that this process of recognition, negotiation, and peace will serve as a guiding light forward based on mutual recognition of all peoples in the region.”

Habithonistim (Protectors of Israel) movement’s Founder and CEO Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi spoke about the new dynamic emerging in the region. Habithonistim is a movement comprised of more than 1000 high ranking reserve and retired officers, commanders and operators from all branches of the Israeli Security Establishment and aims to promote the national security of the State of Israel. “A new Israeli-Sunni coalition is emerging in the Middle East, amidst the growing existential threats and the projected change in the US Policy in the Middle East. This coalition’s objective is to encourage the superpowers to align with it and oppose the Iranian-Shiite coalition from one side, and the Turkish-Sunni extreme coalition from the other.” said (res) Avivi.

IAF President Josh Reinstein spoke at the conference, emphasizing the importance of the role that Bible-believing Christian parliamentarians play in the development of peace in the Middle East. “The Abraham Accords prove that peace will not come at the expense of Israel’s security, but rather on the basis of Israel’s strength. Bible-believing Christians understand that we must look at Israel through a Biblical lens, not just a political one and that through this model, we can achieve lasting peace in the Middle East” said Reinstein. The Israel Allies Foundation coordinates the efforts of the 45 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world, including the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the EU Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, the U.S Congressional Israel Allies Caucus and others throughout Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Leo van Doesburg, European Representative IAF and Director for European Affairs ECPM, concluded the program with a call to continue the faith-based collaboration of parliamentarians worldwide. “The peace accords are an important step forward to foster in the Middle East a reality in which Muslims, Jews, Christians and peoples of all faiths, denominations, beliefs and nationalities live in, and are committed to, a spirit of coexistence, mutual understanding and mutual respect” he said.