Rivlin: 'I won't return to politics'

President Reuven Rivlin today denied rumors that he intends to return to politics at the end of his term.

The interview with the President was conducted by Uri Yitzhaki, 26, who lives in Tel Aviv, who has conducted interviews with a variety of cultural and entertainment figures over the years.

Asked about the possibility of returning to politics, the President said, "For many years I served the State - in the Jerusalem municipality, in the Knesset, in the government and I have been the president of the state."

"It is very important for the elders to give advice to State leadership but I think getting involved in politics at the age of 82 is a bit excessive," Rivlin added.

The President further stated, "I owe my family a few hours of grace and I have my grandchildren that I have to 'pay' compensation for the fact that their grandfather was President for seven years and before that ten years Knesset Speaker and before that a Knesset Member. I'll be with them and not with the politicians."