Iranian Defense Minister General Amir Hatami said in a IRINN TV (Iran) interview that senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated on the previous Friday, had been also involved in other scientific projects, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He claimed that Fakhrizadeh had led the organization that developed Iran’s coronavirus test kits, and that he had worked on developing a coronavirus vaccine, air defense lasers, and non-radar aerial detection technologies.

Hatami did not explain how a nuclear scientist had any expertise in the field of medicine or vaccine development.