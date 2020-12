Why do we celebrate Chanukah for eight days?

Because of the miracle of the single cruse of pure olive oil which burned for eight whole days, of course!

But there may be another reason why we celebrate Chanukah for eight days.

That is how long it took for the Maccabean kohanim (priests) to rid the Temple of the Greek idolatries, to purify the Temple and to reconstruct the vessels stolen by the Greek occupiers.

‏Positivity & the Holy Temple: 8 Days Chanukah: Why?