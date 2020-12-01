Report: Trump to announce 2024 presidential run

President Donald Trump is already planning a third run for the White House, according to a report by Fox News.

While the president continues to press his legal challenges against the vote counts in key battleground states, sources say the president is already laying the groundwork for a presidential run in 2024.

Publicly, the president has refused to discuss the possibility of a third White House run, telling reporters on Thanksgiving that “I don’t want to talk to 2024 yet.”

Privately, however, Trump is discussing a 2024 run with advisors, and according to Fox News, could announce his candidacy during Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th – or possibly even earlier.

Trump, who won 94% of the Republican vote according to exit polls, remains the candidate of choice in the GOP.

A recent poll shows Trump as the candidate of choice among Republicans for the 2024 presidential ticket, with more than half of Republicans favoring Trump over all other potential candidates.

Another survey, conducted by the University of New Hampshire, found that among Republicans in the state, nearly two-thirds want Trump to run in 2024.

“Until Republicans come up with an obvious person to replace Trump, he’s going to be seen as the front-runner going into 2024,” said UNH survey center director Andrew Smith.