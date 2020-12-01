MKs Hauser, Hendel of Derech Eretz party to vote against Blue & White 'Equality' laws

The Derech Eretz party, consisting of MKs Tzvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel and officially part of the Blue & White bloc, intends to vote against a legislative proposal of Blue & White party head Benny Gantz that would promote “equality” in the Basic Laws for Human Dignity and Liberty.

Reshet Kan Bet reports that Hauser and Hendel are opposed to all such legislation designed to “advance equality,” including any adaptation of the Nationality Law which, it is rumored, Blue & White also wants to amend. MK Hauser was among those who drafted and advanced this Law, which passed in July, 2018.

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) explained the danger of such “equality-promoting and anti-discrimination” legislation, as Benny Gantz terms his proposals, saying, “Equality legislation such as that now being proposed by the Blue & White party is being used by the party as a form of ‘unconventional weapon’ in their never-ending political battle against the Likud part. It is also a targeted attack against the Jewish and Zionist nature of the state, and indeed against Israeli democracy itself.”

Smotrich added that what Blue & White are trying to do is “advance a progressive agenda via judicial revolution. What is vital now is that the Likud and its haredi coalition parties set aside their political differences and do whatever is in their power to prevent these proposals from being adopted – including swift and immediate dissolution of the Knesset, if necessary.”

In a related matter, the Derech Eretz party has also announced that if a vote to dissolve the Knesset is brought before the plenum on Wednesday by the Yesh Atid party, it will vote in favor. Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel stated on Monday that, “I only see one way forward – heading to elections. The government is not functioning as it should. If there is a vote on dissolving the Knesset and going to elections, Derech Eretz will vote in favor. In my opinion, the alternative to Netanyahu should come from the center and also from the right wing, the right of the Likdud. The left wing has lost the ability to affect the composition of any future coalition.”