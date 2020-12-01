3rd lockdown on the way? COVID-19 infections hit 1.5-month high

The Israeli Health Ministry is preparing for a possible third nationwide lockdown, following a sustained rise in the daily number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in recent weeks.

According to a report by Kan, the Ministry is drawing up plans for a new lockdown, including determining at what point to formally endorse a national lockdown.

Currently, the Ministry is planning to call for a new lockdown when the infection coefficient reaches 1.3, and when the number of new cases of the coronavirus diagnosed per day reaches 2,000.

The plan currently envisions a three-week partial lockdown, with schools and some private businesses allowed to remain open.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) discussed the rise in the number of confirmed cases Tuesday in an interview with Galei Tzahal.

With 1,227 new infections confirmed on Monday, Kisch said, Israel has hit the highest infection rate recorded in a month and a half.

“We have hit the highest level of daily confirmed infections for this period. Yesterday, 1,227 new patients were diagnosed, and I expect that number to continue to rise.”