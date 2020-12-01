Testimony from suspect in murder of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal

Testimony given by the suspect in the killing of Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal has been revealed for the first time on Tuesday in an article in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

Ben Yigal, a Golani fighter, was killed during an arrest operation in the Arab village of Ya’abad when a huge stone was dropped onto his helmet from above. He died in hospital shortly afterward.

“I was at home at the time,” the suspect, 49-year-old Nizmi Abu-Bakr stated, “and I heard shouting. I went up to the roof and realized that the army had taken one of my neighbors and was putting him in a vehicle. The women were shouting, ‘Don’t take him!’ I saw a stone on the corner of the roof, half a cinder-block. I looked down, and I saw a few soldiers standing there. The shrieking of the women pierced my heart and made me incredibly distressed. I picked up the cinder-block and threw it at the soldiers. I didn’t look to see what happened next.”

Abu-Bachar continued: “When I descended from the roof and entered my home, I heard gunshots. Bullets shattered my kitchen window, and so I went into a bedroom and pretended to be asleep. I knew the army was bound to arrive any minute. A few minutes went by and they knocked at the door. My wife opened and the soldiers entered and began their searches. They didn’t find anything, though, and they left. I waited for a while and then went outside and I saw blood on the street and also pieces of the cinder-block, and I realized that I had injured a soldier. I picked up the pieces of stone and threw them to the side of the street, into a clump of trees.”

Several hours later, Abu-Bakr was arrested and in July he was indicted for the intentional slaying of Ben Yigal.