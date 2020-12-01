Yisrael Beytenu MK: An alternative government can be formed

MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) believes that the disagreement between the Likud and Blue and White over the budget is not real.

"If the budget is the straw that broke the camel's back, then this coalition has not had a back for a long time," he told Arutz Sheva.

"If Blue and White have any self-respect left, they should dissolve the Knesset or demand the formation of an alternative government. But it is impossible that every time Netanyahu tramples on their dignity in order to continue to rise in the polls. It does not work together. Everything that has been happening in recent months is a total failure of Binyamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister. Netanyahu is leading us to an economic disaster,” added Sova.

To the question of whether it is possible to replace the Prime Minister without an election, he replied, "It is difficult for me to predict, but I believe it is. But the Likud should ask themselves why the State of Israel needs to go to elections. Is it because they cannot sit with Blue and White? Or because of one man who is only concerned about his trial?”

"The Likud ministers do not have to oust him. There is a possibility of temporary incapacitation. Make a proposal to increase the period of incapacitation to one year and this year we will be able to stabilize the country and if Netanyahu is acquitted, he will be able to return."

In his opinion, "All the Zionist parties can form a government. Only the Prime Minister has an ego. Netanyahu has many rights, but today he is completely preoccupied with the trial and this is the problem of the entire political system."