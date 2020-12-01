United Torah Judaism attacks Blue and White

The United Torah Judaism party on Monday evening launched a scathing attack against Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and accused him of violating the coalition agreement.

“The coalition agreement signed by the chairman of the Blue and White faction, Benny Gantz, explicitly states that ‘when the government is formed, a law will be enacted to regulate the status of yeshiva students.’ Eight months have passed since then and so far Defense Minister Benny Gantz has not lived up to his explicit commitment to advance the law and has done everything to evade the agreement. We see this as a blatant violation of the coalition agreement by Blue and White," the party said in a statement.

The statement added, "We express our shock at the defamatory words of the chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, Avigdor Liberman, who continues the tradition of incitement against the haredi public with false allegations, as if the haredi factions are working to protect murderers, with nasty and unfounded arguments."

The Likud is also criticized in the statement, which says, "We expect the Likud to assist more actively in removing the harmful private bills from the agenda of the Knesset."

With this statement, what is left of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc is closing its ranks. Shas has already expressed unreserved support for the Prime Minister and now United Torah Judaism is joining as well.

Meanwhile, Blue and White, on the other hand, is considering voting in favor of a proposal to dissolve the Knesset, which will be brought up on Wednesday.